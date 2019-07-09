Home

Liliane M. Chapin

Liliane M. Chapin Obituary
CHAPIN, LILIANE M.
72, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William Chapin. Born in Marseille, France, she was the daughter of the late Garbes and Astrid Mahmouzian. Liliane enjoyed painting especially painting flowers. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Christopher P. Chapin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and her siblings Robert, Paul, and Angele. Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
