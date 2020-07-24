DIONNE, LILIANE M. (ROUTHIER)
Liliane M. (Routhier) Dionne, beloved wife, mother, memere, grand-memere and sister, age 86 of Coventry, passed away with her family by her side, on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Lucienne (Proulx) Routhier. Lil was a graduate of Centrals Falls High School prior to pursuing a career as a purchasing agent for Engineered Yarns. A devout catholic she was a lifelong member of St. Vincent De Paul Church in Coventry. On November 25, 1954 she married the love of her life, Donald R. Dionne. Over the 66 years that they shared together they raised three children and were very active in the lives of their seven grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling together, going on short day trips, and sharing the summers with their family at Wawaloam Campground. Later in life they would often be found, Reminder in hand, scouring local yard sales to find the best bargains. One of her greatest joys was the addition of her twenty-two great grandchildren. She looked forward to family events to spend time with all of them and was happy for the occasional surprise visit. She loved hosting holidays, the more people the better. Her favorite holiday to host was Christmas as she took great joy in seeing her family gather round the table for her legendary graham cracker birthday cake for baby Jesus. In her free time, she enjoyed playing games with friends and family, and her favorite word was BINGO. She was very fond of quilting and her works have proven to be family treasures that have been handed on from generation to generation. Her tenacious spirit, even in her last days will be greatly missed by her family. Besides her husband she is survived by her three children Marc Dionne and his wife Dawn, Colette and her husband Thomas M. Nisbet. Jr., Lisa and her husband Ernest Disaia. She was the loving Memere of Ryan Hollis (Beth Hanley), Joseph Dionne (Courtney Griffith) Thomas M. Nisbet, III (Michaela), John Dionne (Sarah) Cristina Dionne (Fred Willard), Jami Kue (Ali), Heidi Hollis and Lee Ann Diaz (Robert). She was the devoted "GMem" of Brody, Kamryn, Noah, Cole, Charlotte, Roland, Theodor, Sophia, Olivia, William, Roman, Julien, Kayleigh, Saige, Laken, Lydia, Alison, River, Ace, Aahlina, Drew, Addison, and Gavin. She was the sister of George Routhier, and Georgette Chabot. She was predeceased by her two brothers Gerald "Rusty" and Albert Routhier, and a sister Yvette Beaudette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm on Monday July 27, 2020 at St. Vincent De Paul Church, St. Vincent De Paul Street, Coventry. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston, on Sunday from 2:00 -5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. of Rhode Island. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.nardolillofh.com