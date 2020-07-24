DEAR Mark, Colette, Lisa and the DIONNE family. Terry and I will miss LIL for sure. We were blessed to have known LIL for so many years. But we have so many great memories of our time together, like all the New Years trips to TRUMP TOWERS, cruises to ALASKA and others, just too many to list here . So rest in peace LIL and look after your FAMILY and US "PLEASE". Love Always TERRY AND PAUL

PAUL DEROIS