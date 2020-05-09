|
|
Woodhouse, Lilla White
It is with great sadness that the family of Lilla White Woodhouse announce her passing following a courageous fight against cancer at age 80. Lilla was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of William and Lilla White. She graduated from Madeira College and later earned a Masters of Social Work from Rhode Island College.
Lilla was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous and worked for years as a substance abuse counselor. She will be remembered as a kind and compassionate advocate for those struggling with alcohol and drug dependence. In addition, Lilla adored her dogs, beginning with the much loved black lab, Mable.
Every Spring was a treat as Lilla was a huge fan of her Boston Red Sox. She would score every game at home and could tell you any player's batting average on any given day! Lilla was delighted to be a part of the 2019 Dana Farber / Jimmy Fund Telethon. She was absolutely beaming when she met current and former Red Sox players and WEEI radio personalities.
More than anything else, Lilla loved her children and grandchildren. She instilled compassion, hard work and kindness in her family. Lilla relished the opportunity to see her grandchildren grow and explore the world. She would always offer encouragement and advice and was first to lend an ear when anyone was struggling.
Lilla was predeceased by her husband, Brierly Woodhouse, her son, Peter Woodhouse and her brother and sister (William White and Sally Coates). Lilla is survived by her daughter, Carla Woodhouse and husband Richard and son, Tim Woodhouse and wife Kim and her daughter-in-law Natalie Woodhouse. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Emma Dwinell, Charlie Dwinell, Dan Woodhouse and Molly Woodhouse.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date, please check the funeral home website for this future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2020