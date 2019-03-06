The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Lillian A. (Rave) Barbuto

Lillian A. (Rave) Barbuto Obituary
BARBUTO, LILLIAN A. (RAVE)
89, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie (Fellela) Rave.
Lillian worked as an inspector for the Cranston Print Works for many years before her retirement.
She was the beloved mother of Mary Jackvony of Greenville, and William Barbuto of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jason and Justin Jackvony and great grandmother of Justin R. Jackvony; sister of Arlene Barry, Sandra Russo, Robert Rave and the late Arthur Rave.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
