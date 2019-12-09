|
|
ANTONELLI, LILLIAN
86, of Greenville entered into the gates of Heaven on Saturday December 7, 2019. She passed peacefully at Cortland Place in Greenville. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Antonelli Sr. Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late Howard May and Marion (Nicholson) May.
Lillian will be forever cherished by her family. She is survived by her children Russell of Providence, Richard of North Providence, Ralph Jr. of Foster and Jeannie Antonelli-Beeley of Warwick. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James and Kristy Antonelli, Kelsey and Erin Ozga and great granddaughters, Lilly Antonelli and Hazel Ann Gagnon. Lillian was the sister of the late Olive Giorgianni and Beverly DePasquale.
Lillian's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren as a devoted mother and grandmother. She can now enjoy her eternal rewards with her family in Heaven.
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial in Highland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 8-9am in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44, Greenville. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019