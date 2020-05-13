|
BEGIN, LILLIAN
101 , passed away peacefully on May 3. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Begin. She was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Monty) Bourassa and lived most of her life in the Woodlawn section of Pawtucket until moving to No. Providence 18 years ago. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church all her life. She leaves her daughter, Ann-Marie Wallick of No. Providence, a Grandson Christopher Wallick of California and a Great Granddaughter, Deni Wallick.
Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket was at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Charles Coelho.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020