Crapo, Lillian C. (Bettencourt)
,77,of Warren died Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Grace Barker Health Center in Warren.She was the wife of the late John Crapo.
Born in Fall River, MA.,a daughter of the late Vital and Lucy (Camara) Bettencourt.
Lillian was a Production Control Manager for Converse Rubber for over 20 years.She was a lifelong Warren resident and a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
She is survived by her nephews Stephen Bettencourt and his wife Pearl of Warren, Peter Bettencourt and his wife Sable of Cloquet, MN., David Bettencourt of Utah, her niece Linda Bettencourt of Warren.
Her sister in law Phyllis Bettencourt of Warren,cousin Hilda Mello of Warren and her friend Frances "Judy" Abendroth of Bristol.She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Vital Bettencourt, Jr., and Russell Bettencourt.
Her funeral will be held Monday March 9,2020 at 8:00am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road,Warren, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 500 Metacom Avenue, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.Calling hours Monday from 8:00 am – 9:30 am.www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2020