|
|
Conti, Lillian (Morgo)
age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Warren with her family at her bedside.
Born on January 7, 1926 in Bristol to the late Matthew and Lucy (DePalma) Morgo, Lillian was a resident of Warren for most of her life. She worked at Best Made Dress Manufacturer and enjoyed her family and being a homemaker.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alexander Conti, and their daughter, Barbara Francis, both of Warren. She was preceded in death by her son Richard Conti of East Providence. She also leaves three grandchildren; Lauren and Kristine Catalano of Warren, and Lee Conti of Exeter; as well as with several great-grandchildren; Alexander, Annabella, Ace, Vincent, Antoinette, and Hunter.
Mrs. Conti is also survived by one sister; Mrs. Anna May Palmieri, her husband Raymond, and their children.
A service will be held Wednesday, August 21, from 9:30-10:30 at Smith Funeral and Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road Warren. Internment will be at St. Alexander's Cemetery, Greenlawn Avenue Warren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the - RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street , Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019