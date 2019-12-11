|
|
O'Mara, Lillian D.
(Haggerty), 104, of North Providence, passed on December 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. O'Mara. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Kerion and Mary (Melia) Haggerty.
Lillian had worked for the former Uniroyal and former Uncas Manufacturing. She was quite the tap dancer in her younger years. In her later years, she enjoyed going to Twin River Casino.
She is survived by her loving family: two sons, Willam B. O'Mara and his wife Shirley and Thomas K. O'Mara and his wife Joan, son-in-law, John Laurie, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of the late Maureen C. Laurie.
Visitation will be held Friday from 8:30-9:30 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019