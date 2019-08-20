|
|
DUNPHY, LILLIAN (GRISCO)
age 94, of Shamrock Drive, Warwick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late George A. Dunphy.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Sutkaitis) Grisco, she lived in Warwick for the last 67 years.
Mrs. Dunphy retired from the Warwick School Department after 30 years of employment. She was an active member of the Pilgrim Senior Center.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda S. Whittaker and her husband Robert, of Warwick, Jane Jordan and her husband Robert, of Warwick, and Margaret "Peggy" Woods and her husband Kenneth, of Wakefield; four grandsons, Daniel Bierman and his wife Ashley, Christian Whittaker, Colby Whittaker, and Cameran Whittaker; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Whittaker and Ethan Bierman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , Memphis, TN. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019