DEGIULIO, LILLIAN E.
It is with great sadness that the family of Lillian DeGiulio announces her passing on Saturday, February 16th at the age of 86 years. Lillian, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, will be forever cherished by her husband and soul mate of 61 years, John, her sons Michael (Narragansett, R.I.) and Gerald and his wife Jane (Cardillo) of Warwick, R.I. Although her son, John, passed away in September 2016, his spirit continued to live deeply in Lillian's heart. John will once again be reunited with his mom in Heaven.
One of Lillian's greatest joys in life was spending time with her eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. As the beneficiaries of their grandmother's love and devotion, Lillian also did her part to instill in them important values and life's lessons. Together, Lillian and John shared their appreciation for reading, music and art, while supporting their grandchildren in their academic and athletic endeavors.
Grandma's support and guidance will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Kendra DeGiulio Hamzo and her husband, Ervin, Nikolas M. DeGiulio, Gerald T. DeGiulio Jr., Mitchell J. DeGiulio, Joseph J. DeGiulio, Giana DeGiulio Catauro and her husband, Peter, Carisa Carnevalli Connell and her husband, James, Caitlyn Sugrue Lawing and her husband, Michael. Lillian will also be smiling down from Heaven on her great grandchildren; Lucas E. Hamzo, Ryland J. Hamzo, Jonas J. Connell and Grayson Lawing.
Born in Cranston, Lillian was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sullivan) Connelly. Lillian attended Cranston High School East and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education, English from Rhode Island College. Lillian continued her matriculation at Rhode Island College to pursue a Master of Science degree in Psychology. She received acknowledgement for her academic achievements as a member of the Rhode Island College Honor Society. Lillian was also honored by fellow students as the May Queen and represented the College at the Annual May Day Parade.
Lillian taught in Cranston at both the Hugh B. Bain and Park View Middle Schools before retiring as a school psychologist in East Providence. In her 40 years of teaching, Lillian dedicated herself to making a positive impact on her students and always strived to ensure their success both inside and outside the classroom. She never rested on her academic laurels but continued to make her professional development an important and necessary priority. As a lifelong learner, Lillian enriched her teaching skills by attending classes at Brown University where she learned the latest and most up to date teaching methods and techniques. As a member of the Central RI Retired Teachers Association, Lillian made many meaningful contributions to the organization. As a result she was elected President by her teaching peers.
Lillian was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. She performed for such noted musical ensembles as the Southwest Symphony, R.I. Philharmonic, Providence Philharmonic and Bel Canto Opera Group. She also performed with the North End Players Theatre Group. As Lillian lived her life in the image of God, she was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church and performed in their Choir for many years. Lillian served as a member of the R.I. Cosmopolitan Toastmistress Club and was honored as their Toast Mistress of The Year. She was an avid reader and loved traveling with her husband, John.
Funeral Saturday, February 23rd at 9:00am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours: Friday, February 22nd 4-7pm. Memorial donations in memory of Lillian can be made to the () PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019