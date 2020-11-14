MARTINEAU, LILLIAN E. (TAINSH) "DIAMOND LIL"
age 99, of Johnston, died peacefully at her home of 73 years on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Wilfred Martineau.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary-Jane (Sears) Tainsh. She leaves three daughters and a son: Carol Way of Fairfield, CT, Beverly Wilson of Harmony, RI, Judith Martineau of West Palm Beach, FL, and Dean Martineau of Providence, RI. IN addition to seven grandchildren, there are numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lil was also the sister of the late Olive Creasey, Thomas Tainsh, Margaret Rosa, Elizabeth Wiggins, Marion Conway, and George Tainsh.
Lillian lived a very full life, earning her GED at the age of 76. She enjoyed baking, bowling, her church life, and worldwide travels. A trip to the casino was always a fun day. Fourth of July was always special with clams, steamers, hamburgers, hot dogs, but most of all, family, flag and fireworks.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 am in St. Peter's and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 25 Pomona Ave, Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Sunday 2-4 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church c/o 70 Pemberton St. Providence, RI 02908. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com