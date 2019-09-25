|
|
WHITE, LILLIAN F. (LAKE)
passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 just shy of her 96th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward White.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Christopher and Mazelle Lake. She was a lifelong resident of East Providence. She enjoyed working as Captain of the 1025 Club in Johnston for over 35 years and went on to work as a teacher's aide in the East Providence School System for 15 years. Lillian had a passion for the sun and the beach and was a regular at water aerobics into her early 90's. She loved dogs and leaves behind her precious Louie.
She is survived by her loving children, Sandra and her husband James Travassos of East Providence, Edward White of East Providence and Kenneth and his wife Marie White of Cranston, five grandchildren, Jimmy, Kenny, Kendra, Andrea and Leanne and two great grandsons, Chad and Hunter. She was predeceased by her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 7:30 - 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . The White family would like to thank the staff at Hattie Ide Chaffee and HopeHealth for their care and compassion.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019