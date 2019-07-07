Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
View Map
104, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Guido Zanfagna and a daughter of the late Clifford and Mabel (Gardiner) Poole. Mrs. Zanfagna was employed as an assembler for Welch Mfg. before retiring and was a member of the Pilgrim and Buttonwoods Senior Centers and the daughters of Isabella. She was the beloved mother of Lillian Romano, John "Butch" Zanfagna and the late Ralph Zanfagna; mother in law of the late Robert "Bob" Romano and Alaminder Zanfagna; devoted grandmother of Robert Romano and his wife Carolyn, Michael Romano, Ralph, Gina and Anthony Zanfagna. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and the sister of 2 deceased brothers and 4 sisters. Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA Care of New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 7 to July 9, 2019
