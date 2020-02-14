Home

Lillian M. Ellinwood Obituary
ELLINWOOD, LILLIAN M.
99, of Maple Valley Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry, RI. Born on November 20, 1920, in Providence, RI, she was the wife of the late Arthur E. Ellinwood. They were married for seventy-five years. She was the daughter of the late George and Agnes (Langford) Chamberlain.
Lillian was a homemaker to her loving family.
Lillian is survived by two children; Stephen H. Ellinwood and his wife Sandra and Patricia A. Marcotte, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. A calling hour will be held prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Coventry, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Amedisys Foundation, C/O Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
