McCRUDDEN, LILLIAN M. (Lolio)
94, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert McCrudden. She was the daughter of the late Hope and Ernest Lolio. Lillian, a drummer in her youth, was most proud of her all-girl band Sweethearts of Rhythm. She was a bookkeeper at Petro Oil Company, an avid golfer, and a talented craftsperson.
She is survived by her daughter Geraldine Calabro and husband Robert, her son Joseph Paul and wife Virginia; sisters Grace DeLuise, Marilyn DeNardo (Domenic); four grandchildren Robert Parker, Joseph Paul, Chelsea Paul, Misty Moreno; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters Lena Mills, Agnes Curvelo, Joyce Udelson, and grandson Jason Parker.
Our deep appreciation to the staff at St. Antoine Residence for their wonderful care and sincere caring.
Private Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at St. Michael's Church, Smithfield will be held at a future date. In her memory, donations to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 will be appreciated. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020