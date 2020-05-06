Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael's Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian McCrudden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. (Lolio) McCrudden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. (Lolio) McCrudden Obituary
McCRUDDEN, LILLIAN M. (Lolio)
94, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert McCrudden. She was the daughter of the late Hope and Ernest Lolio. Lillian, a drummer in her youth, was most proud of her all-girl band Sweethearts of Rhythm. She was a bookkeeper at Petro Oil Company, an avid golfer, and a talented craftsperson.
She is survived by her daughter Geraldine Calabro and husband Robert, her son Joseph Paul and wife Virginia; sisters Grace DeLuise, Marilyn DeNardo (Domenic); four grandchildren Robert Parker, Joseph Paul, Chelsea Paul, Misty Moreno; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters Lena Mills, Agnes Curvelo, Joyce Udelson, and grandson Jason Parker.
Our deep appreciation to the staff at St. Antoine Residence for their wonderful care and sincere caring.
Private Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at St. Michael's Church, Smithfield will be held at a future date. In her memory, donations to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 will be appreciated. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -