METZ, LILLIAN,
95, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Nathan Metz. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Goldstein) Fine.
She is survived by her children Ellen Goodlin, Judith Hay (Stephen), and Louis Metz; grandson Marc Robinson (Sarah); adored great-grandchildren Avery and Matthew; nephew Stephen Metz (Sandra); and sister in law Gertrude Fine. She was the sister of the late Morton Fine.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence with burial to follow in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Shiva will be held immediately following burial at Tamarisk, 3 Shalom Dr, Warwick, RI. www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019