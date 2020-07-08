1/1
Lillian Rose
Rose, Lillian
95, of Rumford, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. She was the wife of the late Ernest Rose.
Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Josephine (Sousa) Roderick. Mrs. Rose leaves one daughter, Jane Rose of Providence, one sister, Margaret Brasileiro of Rumford and a niece, Paula Brasileiro of Rumford. She was the mother of the late Ernest Rose and sister of the late Franklin, Edward and Gilbert Roderick.
Her funeral and visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
08:30 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
