SALISBURY, LILLIAN (SCHOFIELD)
92, a retired Postmaster of the Fiskeville Post Office and member of the RI Aquatic Hall of Fame, passed away at home on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. For 58 years she was the beloved wife of the late Lester R. Salisbury.
The daughter of the late Frank and Isabel S. (Trayner) Schofield, she was the mother of Susan J. Mroczka, Stephen F. Salisbury, Sonya Hanson Meysembourg and Scott J. Salisbury; sister of Frank Schofield and a devoted "Nana" to her ten grandchildren: Katelyn Copp, Andrew Mroczka, Eric, Benjamin & Christopher Hanson, Sarah Eddy, Amy, Matthew, John & Michael Salisbury and to her four great grandchildren: Raegan & Parker Copp, Jonathan & Emersyn Eddy. She was the mother-in-law of the late Kenneth I. Hanson.
Lillian worked as a clerk in the Fiskeville Post Office from 1942-1970. On May 1, 1970 she became the fourth member of her family to be appointed as its Postmaster, a position she proudly served in until her retirement in 1984. Since 1945, as a member and President Emeritus of Hope Community Services, she taught swimming lessons, water safety programs and organized community events in the Town of Scituate. For many years she also was a member of the Hope Historical Society.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Hope Associates Inc., P.O. Box 416, Hope, RI 02831 or to Hope Historical Society, P.O. Box 75, Hope, RI 02831.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020