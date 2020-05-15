The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian (Schofield) Salisbury


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian (Schofield) Salisbury Obituary
SALISBURY, LILLIAN (SCHOFIELD)
92, a retired Postmaster of the Fiskeville Post Office and member of the RI Aquatic Hall of Fame, passed away at home on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. For 58 years she was the beloved wife of the late Lester R. Salisbury.
The daughter of the late Frank and Isabel S. (Trayner) Schofield, she was the mother of Susan J. Mroczka, Stephen F. Salisbury, Sonya Hanson Meysembourg and Scott J. Salisbury; sister of Frank Schofield and a devoted "Nana" to her ten grandchildren: Katelyn Copp, Andrew Mroczka, Eric, Benjamin & Christopher Hanson, Sarah Eddy, Amy, Matthew, John & Michael Salisbury and to her four great grandchildren: Raegan & Parker Copp, Jonathan & Emersyn Eddy. She was the mother-in-law of the late Kenneth I. Hanson.
Lillian worked as a clerk in the Fiskeville Post Office from 1942-1970. On May 1, 1970 she became the fourth member of her family to be appointed as its Postmaster, a position she proudly served in until her retirement in 1984. Since 1945, as a member and President Emeritus of Hope Community Services, she taught swimming lessons, water safety programs and organized community events in the Town of Scituate. For many years she also was a member of the Hope Historical Society.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Hope Associates Inc., P.O. Box 416, Hope, RI 02831 or to Hope Historical Society, P.O. Box 75, Hope, RI 02831.
Should family and friends desire, condolences may be expressed to her family and a favorite memory of Lillian shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now