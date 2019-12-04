|
Shea, Lillian
Lillian M Shea (Golden), born October 4th 1951, in Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1st, 2019 in her home in Springvale, Maine, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Lillian was the beloved mother of her three children, Lillian Boucher, Michael Shea and Jennifer Lord. Lillian was the daughter of Frank Golden and Eleanor (Marold) Golden. Lillian was the beloved grandmother to Joshua, Emily, Matthew, Rebecca, Benjamin and Nicholas. Lillian was pre-deceased by her elder brother Frank Golden Jr, and is survived by four of her siblings, including her beloved twin sister Sharon Lombardo, along with Eleanor Ricci, and brothers James Golden and Daniel Golden. Lillian was pre-deceased by her first husband Michael James Shea, who passed away in 1993, along with her close sister in law Marguerite Shea. Lillian was a 1969 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, RI and worked tirelessly for her family for many years in the food and grocery business at various Star market locations and Almac's Supermarkets throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Known for her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence, Lillian rose through the ranks from an entry level cashier position to top district management positions at Almac's, before they closed the business in 1996. Lillian continued her work in the grocery business with smaller niche markets including Seabra market in Cranston, RI as store manager for several years before retiring. Lillian retired to Springvale, Maine with the love of her life Bob Cole in 2003. Lillian and Bob were true soul mates and loved and cared for each other dearly until the end. They enjoyed all the many activities of life together including gardening, volunteering their time, boating, biking, and spending quality time with their families. Bob was beside Lillian and cared for her tirelessly throughout her long illness, demonstrating his true love and honor to her. Lillian was happiest when she was with Bob together living their retirement dreams and helping others through local volunteering efforts in Maine. Some special thanks are given to the dedicated health care professionals who tirelessly cared for Lillian during her illness, including one very special person, Theresa Mondello. Lillian's burial will be private with a celebration of life gathering to be held in Rhode Island on Saturday December 14th, honoring the life of our beloved mother Lillian. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Lillian should be made to Compassus Hospice Care, 23 Spring Street, Scarborough, Maine 04074.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019