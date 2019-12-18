The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
55 Elmhurst Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Lanzieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian T. (Grieco) Lanzieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian T. (Grieco) Lanzieri Obituary
LANZIERI, LILLIAN T. (GRIECO)
92, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the HopeHealth Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence with her children by her side. Born in East Boston, MA she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Capizano) Grieco.
Lillian worked for the former Shepard Company Department Store for eight years then went on to work for the security department at Providence College for fifteen years before retiring. Throughout her life she provided a warm and welcoming home for her family and friends. Her dedication to her son and daughter was her greatest love. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, the rosary and St. Anthony.
She is survived by her loving children, Leslie A. Lanzieri of North Providence, and John V. Lanzieri of Providence; cherished granddaughter Alicia Briana Lanzieri, great-grandson Cain Michael Salas; dear brother Lawrence Grieco. Lillian was predeceased by her much loved siblings, Antonetta Palma, Rose Renza, Lucy Kamis, Anna Rogers, Edith Prignano, Norma Laporchio and Pasquale Grieco.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, December 23rd at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave, Providence. Inurnment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on MONDAY MORNING from 8:00 - 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now