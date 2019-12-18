|
LANZIERI, LILLIAN T. (GRIECO)
92, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the HopeHealth Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence with her children by her side. Born in East Boston, MA she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Capizano) Grieco.
Lillian worked for the former Shepard Company Department Store for eight years then went on to work for the security department at Providence College for fifteen years before retiring. Throughout her life she provided a warm and welcoming home for her family and friends. Her dedication to her son and daughter was her greatest love. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, the rosary and St. Anthony.
She is survived by her loving children, Leslie A. Lanzieri of North Providence, and John V. Lanzieri of Providence; cherished granddaughter Alicia Briana Lanzieri, great-grandson Cain Michael Salas; dear brother Lawrence Grieco. Lillian was predeceased by her much loved siblings, Antonetta Palma, Rose Renza, Lucy Kamis, Anna Rogers, Edith Prignano, Norma Laporchio and Pasquale Grieco.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, December 23rd at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave, Providence. Inurnment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on MONDAY MORNING from 8:00 - 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019