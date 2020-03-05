Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Linda Coyle
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
755 Central Ave
Pawtucket, RI
Linda A. ) (Twarog) Coyle


1947 - 2020
Linda A. ) (Twarog) Coyle Obituary
COYLE, Linda A. (Twarog))
72, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter T. Coyle. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (McCallister) Twarog.
Linda worked at the Pawtucket School Department as secretary to the superintendent of schools, for many years until her retirement. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed tending to her flower garden and spending time at the beach.
She leaves a son, Shawn Coyle and his fiancée, Dawn Correll, of Pawtucket; a daughter, Karyi Coyle-Tretton, M.D. and her husband, Jason, of Irvington, NY; four grandchildren, Jarred, Katelyn, Madeleine and Finnian; a great-grandson, Liam; five siblings, Sue Biron, Patricia Fournier, Thomas Twarog, Joseph Twarog and Tim Twarog all in New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
