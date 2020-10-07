Markelewicz, Linda A. (Thomas)
69, of Cranston passed away on October 1st at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Markelewicz, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest G. and Jeannette A. (Asermely) Thomas.
She was employed by the State of Rhode Island for 35 years and was a licensed Real Estate Broker in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for 40 years.
She is survived by her loving son, Dr. Robert J. Markelewicz, Jr., M.D., his wife and her cherished daughter-in-law, Kimberly J. (O'Keefe) Markelewicz, Esq., and her beloved grandchildren Alexandra and Julia.
Linda was the sister of Paul J. Thomas and his wife Maria Pia, Peter J. Thomas and his wife Melissa, Margaret M. Cardoso, and the late Diane M. Thomas. She is survived by three nieces, two nephews, and one grand-niece.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 8:30-9:30AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be greatly appreciated.www.murphyfuneralhomes.org