Linda A. (Manning) Masnyk
Masnyk, Linda A. (Manning)
Lynda A. (Manning) Masnyk, 69, of North Smithfield, died September 28, 2020 in the Hope Health Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Clementine M. (Niziolek) Manning.
Lynda was a 1969 graduate of St. Clare High School and received her Degree from Johnson and Wales University. She worked as Hotel Sales Manager for The Graduate, Providence, and for many years at the Westin Providence. Lynda previously worked as Director of Citywide Sales for Starwood Hotels, Boston. She was the Director of Scheduling for Governor Bruce Sundlun and served as Town Council President in North Smithfield. Lynda had a passion for traveling the world.
She leaves her son, Alexander Masnyk of New York City, NY.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-8 PM, Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI with a prayer service to follow at 8 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Church St., Slatersville. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/
Please designate HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in the name of Lynda Masnyk.
www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
OCT
8
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
