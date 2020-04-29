|
RICCIO, LINDA G. (ALSIP)
64, of Council Rock Road, Cranston passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Giovanni C. Riccio.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Yolanda (Melise) Alsip.
Linda was a Dental Assistant for over 30 years for Mansolillo Dental. She was an avid baker and a loving grandmother.
She was the dear mother of Giovanni F. Riccio and his wife Victoria and Carmino Riccio and cherished grandmother of Sienna and Lorenzo. She was also the sister of George Alsip.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. During visitation, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Her burial will be private and a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020