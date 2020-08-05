1/1
Linda I. (Nardolillo) Sheehan
SHEEHAN, LINDA I. (NARDOLILLO)
age 72, formerly of Gainesville Drive, Warwick, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of James F. Sheehan for 52 years.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Edith (Rose) Nardolillo, she was a life-long Warwick resident.
Linda was employed as a teacher's assistant in the Warwick Public Schools for over 25 years, retiring 10 years ago.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, James F. Sheehan, Jr. of North Reading, MA; two daughters, Kerri L. Sheehan of Warwick and Kathleen A. Linder and her husband Brian, of Andover, MA; a brother, Joseph F. Nardolillo, Jr. of Palm Coast, FL. She was the loving grandmother to five grandchildren: Corey J. Sheehan, James F. Sheehan, III, Victoria L. Sheehan, Tyler J. Sheehan and Karaline E. Linder.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. in St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. The visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Funeral services provided by
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
