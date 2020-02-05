The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Linda J. (Samson) Hopkins Obituary
HOPKINS, LINDA J. (SAMSON),
63, of Peerless St., Cranston, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife for 30 years of Donald W. "Don" Hopkins. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lionel Samson and the late Florence (Peterson) Hall.
Linda was Region DMO Supervisor for First Student Transportation for the past 31 years.
Besides her husband Don, Linda was the devoted mother of Jason J. Poissant and Tyler E. Hopkins, both of Cranston and Robert Poissant of Bristol; cherished grandmother of Shyan, Jason and Dominic; loving great-grandmother of Kylee and Harley; and dear sister of Richard Samson, Christopher Samson, Jeffrey Samson and Laurie Leamy, all of Riverside and the late David Samson.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by burial at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 931 Jefferson Blvd. – Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
