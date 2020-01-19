|
|
ANDERSON, LINDA L. (CHETTLE)
72, of East Greenwich, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the only child of Horace and Thirza (Hudson) Chettle, late of the Town of Coventry.
She is survived by her son Christopher Anderson and his wife Susan of Coventry, and her two grandchildren Ethan and Elizabeth Anderson.
Linda attended Colby-Sawyer Jr. College, and among other accomplishments, she was formerly a member of the board of trustees at Rocky Hill School in East Greenwich, and a Deacon at Christ Church in East Greenwich.
She was a devout Christian who cherished her "church family" at Christ Church. She had been on church mission trips to help build schools in Jamaica. Her family, faith and black Labradors, were paramount in her life. In her free time, she stayed busy with gardening, sewing, painting, sketching and photography.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church, 61 Cedar Ave, Unit 6, East Greenwich, RI 02818, or to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915, www.rispca.com. Condolences may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020