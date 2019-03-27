The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Linda L. (Moran) Tarro

Linda L. (Moran) Tarro Obituary
TARRO, LINDA L. (MORAN)
68, passed away on March 25, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. She was the beloved wife of Michael Tarro of Coventry, RI. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Blinkhorn) Moran.
Besides her husband Michael, she is survived by one son: James Tarro and his wife Kerianne of Coventry, RI and her two granddaughters: Kylie and Jenevieve Tarro. She is predeceased by her two siblings: Sandra O'Leary and Stephen Moran.
Calling hours will be Sunday, March 31 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI immediately followed with a Celebration of her Life at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 931 Jefferson Boulevard Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886-2213. For full obituary go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
