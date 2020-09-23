Lagasse, Linda
Lyn passed away peacefully on 9/19. Born Christmas Eve of 1947, she left the world on Rosh Hashanah, which in the Jewish tradition signifies a person of great righteousness. Lyn was married to Barry Lester, mother to Chris, Peter, Nat, Andres, and Gabby, and grandmother to Isabel, Ayla and Paloma. A PHD in Psych. from Brown U. and Director of Research At The Center For The Study of Children At Risk at the Brown Medical School and Women & Infants Hospital, Lyn dedicated her life to infant and maternal health. Lyn was intelligent, hardworking, thoughtful, loving, and fiercely loyal. For more, go to https://www.forevermissed.com/linda-lagasse