SOUZA, LINDA M.
71, of Coventry, passed away at peace and with God on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was born in Providence to Thomas D. and Marjorie (Vaughn) Ferranti and was the wife of the late Alfred Souza, Jr.
Surviving is a son Alfred Souza III (Meg), her siblings Thomas Ferranti, Sandra Korn, Deborah Bell and Rebecca Ferranti and her grandchildren Ivey and London.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019