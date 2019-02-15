|
SCHWARTZ, LINDA
adored wife, mother and grandmother, died on February 9, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. She was 76 years old. Linda, born in Bronx, New York, to Charles and Rita Silverman, grew up in Long Beach, NY, where she met the love of her life, Barry, whom she was married for 54 years before his passing in 2018. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a teaching degree. She lived in many places throughout her life, but spent most of her time in Rhode Island, where she raised her family for 20 years, and then retired in Tampa, Florida, where she lived for 18 years. She was a woman full of life who loved to socialize and made many close friendships. She loved the finer things in life and had a wonderful sense of style, always keeping up with the most popular trends. She had a passion for great food and became a gourmet cook and always sought out the best restaurants in town. Her love for traveling led her to a career as a travel agent. She also loved music and spent many summers listening to the symphony at Tanglewood in the Berkshires. Even in her last days, she shined her loving smile and belted out Frank Sinatra tunes for all to hear! She is survived by her brother, Michael; her children, Marc (Carrie), Stacy (Randy) and Eric; her grandchildren, Caitlyn (18), Jordan (16), Nina (11), Victor (9), Madilyn (5), Emmett (1); her nieces and cousins. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hill Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio. The service will be held at the burial site on February 14, 2019 at 11am, at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Foundation Fighting Blindness or the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019