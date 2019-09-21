|
|
MCKINNON, LINDSAY (WATERMAN)
Lindsay M. McKinnon, age 41 of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her beloved husband, Mike, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was the devoted and loving wife of Michael Jason McKinnon, Sr. and they were married for 5 wonderful years. She was the cherished daughter of Joseph and Joanne (Johnson) Waterman. A private gathering will be held for Lindsay's family and close friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915, www.rispca.com or Anchor Recovery 890 Centerville Rd. Warwick, RI 02886 in Lindsay's loving memory. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 21, 2019