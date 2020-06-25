Muraca, Lindy Pilibosian
Lindy Pilibosian Muraca, 44, of Cumberland, passed away on June 19, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of David Pilibosian and the late Janice (Curran) Pilibosian. Lindy is survived by her teenage daughters, Gabriella Regina and Eden Lindy. Her children were her world. Lindy fought courageously to spend as much time as possible with her girls.
Lindy was a 1994 graduate of Cranston High School West, where she was voted Class President, was a recipient of the prestigious Ideal Cranstonian Award, and earned a coveted Feinstein Scholarship. After graduating high school, Lindy went on to Salve Regina University, where she lived near her love of the sea, met some wonderful friends, and was proud of the education she received in earning her Bachelor of Science in Social Work. She continued her education at Rhode Island College and earned a Master of Social Work. While initially working at Thundermist Health Center as a social worker, Lindy counseled thousands of patients on her way to becoming a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker. Lindy's dream was to independently counsel patients in her own business, which she did when she opened Compass Counseling in 2014, until her diagnosis.
Lindy is also survived by her sisters, Kerry L. Sears and her husband David, Erin P. Ricketts and her husband, Lee, her nephews, David, Owen, and Connor, and her nieces, Brittany and Alexandria. Lindy is survived by her former husband, David Muraca, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends.
Lindy was a strong and vibrant woman, always treating everyone she met with kindness. She shared her love of music with others, and was often seen taking her daughters to concerts of their choice, wherever they may be! She will be remembered as a woman who would do anything for her friends or family.
Lindy agreed it 'takes a village' to raise children, especially when battling a long-term illness. Lindy's family is appreciative of all of her friends (known as "Team Lindy") that helped through the years and would like to thank the Gloria Gemma Foundation for their support. The family would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Kim and the staff in the Phase I Clinical Trials program at Yale New Haven Hospital for the palliative care she's received for the last four years.
Visitation Thursday, 4-8pm in Russell Boyle Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd, Warwick. Funeral on Friday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long St., Warwick. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.