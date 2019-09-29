|
|
CORREDORA, LINO
92, passed away at home. He was the husband of Helen (Oleska) and father of Linda Glen, Lino P. (Mildred) Corredora and Lori (Ray) Keough, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was proud of his Portuguese heritage in work, events and family gatherings. He was a true patriarch.
He worked for Gorham Silver Co. prior to his retirement. He was a World War II Navy veteran. He was also an original member of the Garfield Social Club.
Calling hours will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln. His funeral and Burial will be private.
Please visit our guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019