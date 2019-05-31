|
|
LeMarier, Lionel
S. ATTLEBORO—Lionel R. LeMarier, 88.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Theresa's Church, 18 Baltic St., S. Attleboro, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Norte Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-5pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019