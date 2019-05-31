Home

Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
18 Baltic St.
S. Attleboro, RI
Lionel LeMarier Obituary
LeMarier, Lionel
S. ATTLEBORO—Lionel R. LeMarier, 88.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Theresa's Church, 18 Baltic St., S. Attleboro, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Norte Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-5pm in the funeral home.
To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions and full obituary, please visit www.hathawyafunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019
