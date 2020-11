VARTULI, LISA ANN57, of Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Respiratory and Rehab Center of RI. She was the beloved wife of Dennis Gikas for 11 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Lillian (Zaczkiewicz) Vartuli and the late Frank Vartuli. Lisa was the step-daughter of John Thorp and sister of Lori Hallam and her husband James of AZ. Her funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.