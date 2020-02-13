Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Jean Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Jean Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Lisa Jean
54, of Coventry, died on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of David J. and Jean A. (McLellan) Johnson of Coventry.
Lisa attended the Trudeau Memorial Center.
In addition to her loving and devoted parents, she is survived by a brother, David J. Johnson, Jr. (Jeanne), a sister, Kirsten A. Noonan of North Kingstown, and beloved nieces and nephews, Alexandra Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Ryan Schortmann, and Bethany Noonan.
A Committal Service was held at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Exeter. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -