Johnson, Lisa Jean
54, of Coventry, died on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of David J. and Jean A. (McLellan) Johnson of Coventry.
Lisa attended the Trudeau Memorial Center.
In addition to her loving and devoted parents, she is survived by a brother, David J. Johnson, Jr. (Jeanne), a sister, Kirsten A. Noonan of North Kingstown, and beloved nieces and nephews, Alexandra Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Ryan Schortmann, and Bethany Noonan.
A Committal Service was held at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Exeter. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020