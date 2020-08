Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lisa's life story with friends and family

Share Lisa's life story with friends and family

SIXTH ANNIVERSARY Aug. 6, 2014 - Aug. 6, 2020 LISA A. (PAPITTO) JOSEPH Through faith we believe that you and Dad are together. You both will be forever in our hearts. YOUR LOVING FAMILY





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store