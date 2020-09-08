1/1
Lisa Marie Poulin
{ "" }
POULIN, Lisa Marie
54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 1, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Claire (Bouley) Poulin. Lisa grew up in Pawtucket and for the past 23 years lived in Cranston, RI. She is survived by her loving siblings, Daniel Poulin and his wife Chris, Joanne Bolinger, David Poulin, Lawrence Poulin, Thomas Poulin and his wife Annette, Christine Carney and her husband Jim, Gerard Poulin and his wife Mary Grace, Michelle Cerrone and her husband Donald, Michael Poulin, and Peter Poulin and his wife Marcy and brother in-law Daniel Clancy. Lisa was the sister to the late Denise Brissette, Lori Poulin, and Jason Poulin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Sabin Street, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 or to Hope-Health Hospice Care 1085 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 7, 2020
All our thoughts and prayers are with you. Someday we'll all be together again and ohh what a day it'll be. Love and blessings, Tessie and Ronnie
September 7, 2020
Poulin Family
After watching the video in tribute to Lisa it only verifies the love that I saw in the Poulin family, which they extended to my family when my sister Clara was so blessed to have met and eventually married Mike Poulin. There are no words to express the sadness that is felt at this time, but knowing she is with our Lord, mom and dad, and siblings and Clara gives some peace in loosing her. Know that you are all in my prayers. May God give you all peace.
God bless, Merrilyn (Carvalho) Sikora
Merrilyn (Carvalho) Sikora
Friend
September 6, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting Lisa. Judging by her video Lisa was a happy person surrounded by those who loved her & new how special she was.I saw that Lisa’s mere presence brought laughter to everyone.I was fortunate enough to watch a beautiful video of Lisa which assured by beliefs that” family is where it’s at.”The beauty Lisa shared w/ her family is now being shared w/ us.I believe such beauty lives on forever.Thx Lisa!Welcome home, surrounded by yr Mom,Dad,& three siblings who love u so. AWSOME!!! My deepest sympathy to all!
Eva Caron
Friend
September 5, 2020
My warmest condolences to the Poulin family, I thought the world of Lisa. She will be remembered dearly in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time."
Darlene
September 5, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs to the family, I am so sorry for your loss. It was truly a pleasure working with Lisa. I will miss her long tight hugs, and beautiful smile she was truly the life of the party. Heaven gained a beautiful angel Rest peacefully LiLi
Jenelle Bodden
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the entire Poulin Family. Since I only met Lisa a few times, it was so nice to see the photo gallery to see all the love she shared with all of you.
Tom Bain
Family
September 4, 2020
I will forever remember Lisa's beautiful smile and her super strong hugs. She was born into such a wonderful loving family. She will be missed by so many .I know she has now gone home and is in the loving arms of our Lord and the family that passed before her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.
Ann Marie Howe
Family
September 3, 2020
Chris, Michelle and Family. Im so incredibly sorry for your loss. It was a pleasure caring for Lisa and I will never forget her, or your beautiful family. Heaven has gained another angel. Lisa Im so sorry I didnt visit as much once I became a nurse. Love you Li!
Stephanie blake
Friend
September 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss..our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Simone & Jeff Kaar
September 3, 2020
Lisa has always been our angel! Now she has her wings! Love and miss you Dolly! Your sister Michelle xoxo
Michelle Cerrone
Sister
