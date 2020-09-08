POULIN, Lisa Marie

54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 1, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Claire (Bouley) Poulin. Lisa grew up in Pawtucket and for the past 23 years lived in Cranston, RI. She is survived by her loving siblings, Daniel Poulin and his wife Chris, Joanne Bolinger, David Poulin, Lawrence Poulin, Thomas Poulin and his wife Annette, Christine Carney and her husband Jim, Gerard Poulin and his wife Mary Grace, Michelle Cerrone and her husband Donald, Michael Poulin, and Peter Poulin and his wife Marcy and brother in-law Daniel Clancy. Lisa was the sister to the late Denise Brissette, Lori Poulin, and Jason Poulin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Sabin Street, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 or to Hope-Health Hospice Care 1085 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.



