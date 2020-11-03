1/1
Liselotte (Lilo) Federici
FEDERICI, LISELOTTE (LILO)
92 of Lincoln and Narragansett, Rhode Island's first WWII German war-bride, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She now joins her adoring husband, Dr. Everett Federici, "the love of her life", who passed in 2018 into eternal life. She lived a very simple life, completely and unselfishly devoted to her husband and family. Her chosen vocation as a wife and mother was the most important thing to her.
Lilo rarely complained, humbly accepted whatever came her way, and was incredibly kind and honest to all those that she encountered. Sometimes the honesty came first, and then the kindness! She loved her home and her dear friends at Atria Lincoln Place where she was well known to all for her constant and abundant generosity with Lindt milk chocolates. Her faith in God was rock solid and it guided and comforted her through many challenging times. She would often say that she would not change a single thing about her life.
She is survived by her four children, Everett J Federici (Robin), Becky Primavera (Victor), Christine Connorton, and John Federici (Joyce), eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren whom she treasured and adored. Our heartfelt thanks to Ana and Anabel for their kind and compassionate care for our mother in her final days, to Mother Olga and Father Mike for swiftly coming to pray over and anoint her, and to all the caring staff from HopeHealth Hospice.
Due to COVID and for the safety of everyone she loved, her funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live at 10:30 am, Wednesday November 4 at (https://livestream.com/STM) from St. Veronica Chapel in Narragansett. Due to COVID restrictions, her burial at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI will also be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Daughters of Mary of Nazareth P.O. Box 690789 Quincy, MA 02269. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
To the Federici Family.
Your mom was a wonderful person.
She always welcomed me with open arms..
Memories are so important to get you through this very sad time.

Lori Ciambrone
Friend
