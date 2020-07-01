Lisle Ann Whiteley
WHITELEY, LISLE ANN
formerly of Cumberland, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Daniel F. McKinnon and Gloria (Glover) McKinnon Gray, and stepdaughter of the late Col. Russell A. Gray, Lisle called Germany and Alabama home before moving to Cumberland.
Ms. Whiteley loved music, reading, animals, and was an accomplished vocalist. She attended The Juilliard School and continued to perform her singing in many venues throughout her life. It was at one such venue, the Wayland Manor in Providence, that Lisle met her late partner, Donald Salmanson. Donald and Lisle shared forty-five (45) years of their lives together, until Donald's passing in 2015. During that time, Lisle and Donald were inseparable, shared many experiences, and summered together in Jamestown; they truly were the loves of each other's lives.
She is survived by her niece, Erin McKinnon of Pawtucket; her nephew, Brian McKinnon of Lincoln; and her cousin Terry Beaucage, and her husband Jean, of Seekonk. She was the sister of the late Frederic M. McKinnon and Gloria G. McKinnon. Ms. Whiteley is also survived by David Salmanson, the son of the late Donald Salmanson, whom she considered her stepson. Additionally, Ms. Whiteley leaves a great number of friends from her street in Cumberland, from Tockwotton Home, Jamestown, and her time spent with Donald.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her funeral and burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
