BATEMAN, LLOYD A.
90, of Cumberland passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia L. (Balentine) Bateman.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Richard and Maybelle (Pinkham) Bateman. He resided in Cumberland for most of his life, previously residing in Smithfield.
Following high school, Mr. Bateman entered the United States Army and became a member of the Army Corps of Engineers serving during the Korean War.
Following his honorable service to our country, he worked for the Providence Journal for many years. He also was the co-owner of P&L Kitchen Cabinetry Company with his wife Patricia.
Lloyd was a communicant of the St. Aidan Church, Cumberland. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Colombus, South Attleboro. Those who loved him will always remember him as a Cribbage Champion, an avid gardener, but most of all for the love he had for his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Ann Bateman of Cumberland, Joan Letellier and her husband Michael of Cumberland, John Bateman and his wife Tukta of North Smithfield; his three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Richard L. Bateman Jr., Laura M. Clark, Lois Sgambato and Edna Simmons.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Lloyd's Life Celebration to be held Sunday with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Monday at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Military Honors will follow services that are held at church.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2019