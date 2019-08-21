Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:45 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Lloyd Mumford Sr. Obituary
Mumford, Sr., Lloyd
Lloyd E. Mumford, Sr., 52, died August 16, 2019. He was the husband of Michaela A. (Curley) Mumford, whom he married May 27, 2013. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of Marilynn A. (Porter) Soucy and her husband Aurelien, and Benjamin Mumford.
As a young man, Lloyd worked as a carpenter. He spent most of his career as a case manager for Gateway Healthcare, and later worked in security for the Providence Center. Most recently, he and his wife were beginning a vacation rental business.
Besides his wife and parents, he leaves his children, Lloyd Mumford, Jr., and Marcus, Kyle and Nicole Mumford; his stepson, Cody Pratt; two brothers, Benjamin Mumford and his wife Wendy, and Robert Mumford; his step brother, Michael Soucy; two step sisters, Laurie A. Villard and her husband David, and Kelly Soucy; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Pamela A. Mumford.
His visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning at 4 PM, followed by a service at 6:45 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02907.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
