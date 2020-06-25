It wss a pleasure knowing and caring for Lois while she was at Westview. May she rest in peace and may God be with her family at this time
BUNKER, LOIS A. (FALLON)
86, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Westview Nursing Home. Wife of the late Donald J. Bunker. Mother of Kathleen L. Bunker, Colleen Boccanfuso, Donna Carney DiTomasso, the late Dennis Bunker, Arleen Carpenter and Kevin Bunker.
Funeral Services and Burial will be private for the family. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.