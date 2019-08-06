|
LOMBARDI, LOIS ANN
died peacefully surrounded by her devoted family at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, on August 4th, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late John Aldworth and Ethel Mae Pye.
Lois graduated from Central Falls High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1960. Shortly after graduation, she met her beloved husband, Joseph Douglas Lombardi, who fell for her beautiful blue eyes and infectious smile. They married on November 4th, 1961 and resided in Barrington for 35 years before moving to an idyllic home on the water in Warren.
Lois was a devoted wife for 57 years, a loving mother of 5 children and an adored grandmother of 11 grandchildren. She was a key partner in her family's business, Lombardi Construction, and an active member of her community. She was a member of Rhode Island Country Club since 1978, a Board Member of the Barrington Garden Club, and an active member at Holy Angels and later St. Luke's Parish. Throughout her life she was an avid traveler and a talented hostess. She was a positive force and source of great joy to all who knew her.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Lisa Lombardi Keegan, Joseph Lombardi Jr., Stephen Lombardi, James Lombardi and John Lombardi. Additionally, she is survived by their spouses James Keegan, Lizabeth Lombardi, Charlotte Lombardi, Ann Lombardi and Melanie Lombardi. Finally she is survived by her 11 grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Bishop Robert Evans in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Princess Hill Cemetery, County Road, Barrington. Immediately following will be a reception and celebration of her life at Rhode Island Country Club.
Calling hours are Thursday morning 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Lois' generosity, donations may be sent to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019