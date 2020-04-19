|
McCARTHY, LOIS ANN (GUYON)
age 89, passed away peacefully on April 1st at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Ethel (Duffy) and Louis Guyon. Lois was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald J. McCarthy, whom she adored. Married in 1953, Lois and Jerry created a beautiful life together. Lois was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, her career as an RN spanned 60 years.
Lois was an excellent cook and enjoyed creating Italian and seafood feasts for her family. Thursday night was spaghetti and meatball night for the McCarthy's, where neighborhood friends were always welcomed to the table. Lois created a fun-loving and nurturing haven for all who knew her, most especially her children and grandchildren.
She cherished summer time at Quonnie beach with family, holiday gatherings and birthday celebrations. Lois was a sentimental soul always remembering loved ones on their birthday or special occasion. In her retirement, she had an active life as a volunteer at the Fruit Hill Day Center for the Elderly and enjoyed the company of many close friends, such as the Cosmo Girls.
Lois loved in a remarkable unconditional way. She cherished her family and believed the world could always use one more kind person. She will be remembered for her generous spirt, loving hugs, sharp wit and sense of humor. Her strength of character and deep faith were central to her life. Wise and strongly opinionated, Lois was a sought-after adviser to her children and grandchildren. Her guidance and wisdom of the ages will be deeply missed.
Lois leaves many broken hearts with her passing. Her loving children; daughter, Carolyn and her husband Ken Kyle, sons, Dennis and his wife Gail, David, Michael, Daniel and daughter-law, Janet. She is predeceased by her son Patrick McCarthy. Lois leaves six cherished grandchildren, Bryan and his wife Vanessa, Daniel, Courtney, Mary and her wife Autumn, Matthew McCarthy and great grandson, Jamison. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Katharine. Lois leaves her brother, Robert Guyon, many loving cousins and wonderful friends, especially Pamela Corsi.
The family is kindly requesting donations to Amos House 460 Pine St, Providence, RI 02907 in memory of Lois. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020