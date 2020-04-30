|
AULD, LOIS E. (Brown)
94, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Auld. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Robert G. and Eva J. (Machon) Brown. Mrs. Auld retired in 1990 as the Assistant Dean of Graduate School at Providence College after 24 years of service. She has been a Greenville resident since 1962, was a member of the United Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Hope Circle and taught Sunday school. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Providence College and received a Master's Degree in History from Providence College in 1985 at the age of 60.
She was the loving mother of Andrew D. Auld and his wife Robin Kirkwood of Harrisville and Rev. Robert S. Auld and his wife Dianne of Coventry. She was the sister of the late Florence L. Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jocelyn Auld and her husband Jon Stennning, Stephen Auld, Katie Auld and her boyfriend Ryan Feole. She was the Aunt of Patricia Dyk and Terry Mullins.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions her funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Continuum Care of RI, 1350 Division Rd., Ste. 205 W. Warwick, RI 02893 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020