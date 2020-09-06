Ford Hackett, Lois

Lois Ford Hackett, daughter of the late B. Albert and Flora Ford; sister of the late William Ford; wife of the late Robert C. Hackett, was born on January 11, 1938 and departed this life on June 14, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. Lois was a resident of Rochester, NH.

Lois was raised in Providence, R.I. and received her education in the Providence public school system. She attended the University of Rhode Island and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She would return to Providence to teach Home Economics in the public school system until her retirement. After retiring, she and her husband, Robert C. Hackett, moved to New Hampshire where they both enjoyed continuing to pursue their favorite hobbies. Bob enjoyed gardening. Lois enjoyed cooking. She loved providing her neighbors with their favorite treats. She will be dearly missed for her generosity.

Lois is immediately survived by Carol Ramsey, the widow of her dear cousin Jeffrey E. Ramsey. Please send any correspondence to: Lois Hackett, P.O. Box 2522, Willingboro, NJ 08046



