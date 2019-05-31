|
Hebner, Lois (Ferrari)
Lois (Ferrari) Hebner, 83, of Lincoln, Ri and of Woods Hole, MA, passed away at her home in Lincoln on May 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Hebner.
The funeral for Lois will be in The Church of the Messiah, 22 Church Street, Woods Hole, MA on Monday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 2nd from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Manning Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI. for condolences and the full obituary www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019